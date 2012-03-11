LONDON, March 11 Manchester United went above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday while City went down to a 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Two goals from Wayne Rooney, the first after 36 minutes and the second from a 71st-minute penalty, lifted United on to 67 points from 28 games, with City slipping back to second on 66.

With United already 1-0 up, the game turned against West Brom in a five-minute spell in the second half after Jonas Olsson was sent off for tripping Javier Hernandez after 66 minutes. Five minutes later Keith Andrews conceded the penalty by hauling down Ashley Young.

City did not play well at the Liberty Stadium and were beaten by an 83rd-minute header from the unmarked Luke Moore to give Swansea, who missed a first-half penalty, victory.

Norwich City were playing bottom-placed Wigan Athletic in the day's late match (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)