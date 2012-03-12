March 12 Arsenal narrowed the gap on
third-placed Tottenham Hotspur to a point when Thomas Vermaelen
struck deep in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat
Newcastle United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match on
Monday.
The visitors went ahead in the 14th minute through Hatem Ben
Arfa's low drive but their celebrations were extremely
short-lived as Arsenal's man of the moment Robin van Persie
struck to level the scores less than a minute later.
Arsenal were in danger of failing to turn their dominance
into more goals before Vermaelen prodded home in the fifth
minute of stoppage time after Newcastle failed to clear.
The result left Arsenal in fourth with 52 points from 28
games, one behind arch-rivals Spurs whose stranglehold on third
spot has loosened after three successive defeats. Newcastle
stayed sixth on 44 points, five behind fifth-placed Chelsea.
Manchester United jumped above Manchester City at the top of
the table after beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Sunday as
their title rivals lost 1-0 at Swansea City.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by)