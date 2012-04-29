LONDON, April 29 Fernando Torres, suddenly
oozing confidence in front of goal, netted his first Chelsea
hat-trick as the Champions League finalists capped a sensational
week by routing Queens Park Rangers 6-1 in the Premier League on
Sunday.
Torres, a forlorn figure at Stamford Bridge for much of the
15 months since his 50 million pounds move from Liverpool,
produced three incisive finishes to add to his late goal at the
Nou Camp against Barcelona on Tuesday that eased Chelsea into a
Champions League final meeting with Bayern Munich.
The Spaniard struck twice in the first half after the home
side had led through Daniel Sturridge's strike after just 46
seconds and John Terry's header.
Torres completed his hat-trick on 64 minutes by side-footing
past Paddy Kenny from Juan Mata's pass, a goal that had beaming
owner Roman Abramovich high-fiving the fans around him.
Substitute Florent Malouda added a sixth with 10 minutes
left before Djibril Cisse netted for the relegation-threatened
visitors.
Victory lifted Chelsea above Tottenham Hotspur into fifth
place on 61 points, one point behind Newcastle United. Spurs, on
59 points, will leapfrog their London rivals and Newcastle if
they win at home to struggling Blackburn Rovers later on Sunday
(1500 GMT).
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)