LONDON May 2 Emmanuel Adebayor's double helped
Tottenham Hotspur win 4-1 away at Bolton Wanderers while Papiss
Cisse scored twice for Newcastle United in a 2-0 Premier League
win at Chelsea as the battle for Champions League places hotted
up on Wednesday.
Both clubs are now within striking distance of third-placed
Arsenal with two matches to play. Tottenham, in fourth, are on
65, ahead of Newcastle on goal difference. Champions League
finalists Chelsea, who face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on
Saturday, remain sixth on 61.
A stunning Luka Modric strike set Tottenham on their way to
victory at the Reebok stadium, where Bolton midfielder Fabrice
Muamba received a standing ovation from fans before kickoff, 46
days after making a remarkable recovery after suffering a
cardiac arrest in an FA Cup match against Spurs.
Prolific Senegal striker Cisse also scored two stunning
goals at Stamford Bridge, his 12th and 13th league goals since
joining Newcastle in the January transfer window.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)