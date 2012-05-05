LONDON May 5 Arsenal wasted the chance to go
four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United
when, despite a double from Robin van Persie, they were held to
a thrilling 3-3 home draw by Norwich City in the Premier League
on Saturday.
Yossi Benayoun put third-placed Arsenal in front after 70
seconds before Norwich hit back with goals from Wesley Hoolahan
and Grant Holt.
Van Persie, the league's top scorer, took his tally for the
season to 30 with two goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes but
Steve Morison rescued a point for the visitors with five minutes
to go.
Arsenal have 67 points with one game left to play this
season. Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, at Aston Villa, and
fifth-placed Newcastle, at home to leaders Manchester City, play
their games in hand on Sunday.
Manchester City and Manchester United are locked together on
83 points. United host Swansea City on Sunday.
