LONDON May 6 Manchester City took a huge step towards clinching the Premier League title when they won 2-0 at Newcastle United on Sunday to move three points ahead of Manchester United at the top of the table, with United in action later.

Yaya Toure scored both of City's goals after 70 and 89 minutes to move them on to 86 points with one match to play.

United have 83 points and have two games to play including their match at Old Trafford against Swansea City later but City also have a better goal difference than United.

Toure struck the opener when he curled a shot past Tim Krul from 20 metres out and added the second from close range a minute from time.

The defeat left Newcastle, still chasing a top-four finish, in fifth place with one match to play. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)