(Adds Manchester United match)
By Mike Collett
LONDON May 6 Manchester City took a huge step
towards the title on Sunday when they won 2-0 at Newcastle
United to stay top of the Premier League on goal difference from
Manchester United who beat Swansea City by the same score at Old
Trafford.
With one match to play, both clubs have 86 points from 37
games, but City's goal difference of 63 is eight better than
United's.
City will clinch the title for the first time since 1968 as
long as they match United's result next week and if they both
win, City will be champions as long as United do not go above
them on goal difference.
City are at home to relegation-threatened Queens Park
Rangers and champions United travel to mid-table Sunderland.
Two goals from Yaya Toure gave City victory at Newcastle
while goals from Paul Scholes and Ashley Young secured United's
win over Swansea.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)