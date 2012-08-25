LONDON Aug 25 Rampant Swansea City made it two wins out of two in the fledgling Premier League season after promoted West Ham United gifted them two goals in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Michael Laudrup's Welsh side went ahead on 20 minutes when Spanish full back Angel Rangel's cross deflected in off the body of new West Ham goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen after the Finn had dived over the ball.

Hosts Swansea, who flourished in their first season in the top flight last term prompting Liverpool to swoop for manager Brendan Rodgers, also benefited from a goalkeeping error in last weekend's 5-0 opener at Queens Park Rangers when ex-West Ham stopper Robert Green blundered.

The error for Swansea's second on Saturday came from a defender, James Collins's scuffed back pass in his second game since returning from Aston Villa allowing Spanish striker Michu to poke in his third goal in two games on the half hour.

Forward Danny Graham knocked in the third after the break while West Ham debutant Matt Jarvis, signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, had their best chance with a volley which was well saved.

New signing Robin van Persie makes his first Manchester United start at home to Fulham in the weekend's main programme of matches later (1400 GMT) but Wayne Rooney is on the bench.

Sunderland's game with promoted Reading is off because of a waterlogged pitch. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)