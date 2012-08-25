(Adds later results)

LONDON Aug 25 Robin van Persie superbly smashed in his first Manchester United goal on his first start in a 3-2 Premier League win at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Former Arsenal man Van Persie, a substitute for United's opening 1-0 loss at Everton last Monday, fired in a trademark volley on 10 minutes to cancel out Damien Duff's shock early opener for Fulham.

United then took control with Japan's Shinji Kagawa scoring on his home debut and Rafael heading the third before a bizarre Nemanja Vidic own goal for Fulham in a nervous second half where Wayne Rooney was stretchered off after starting on the bench.

Rampant Swansea City made it two wins out of two in the fledgling Premier League season after promoted West Ham United gifted them two goals in a 3-0 victory while Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers drew 1-1 and Everton beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion, Southampton lost 2-0 at home to Wigan Athletic and Sunderland's game with Reading was postponed before kickoff due to a waterlogged pitch. Chelsea host Newcastle United later (1630 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Josh Reich)