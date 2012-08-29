Soccer-Southampton report Liverpool "for tapping up Van Dijk" -UK media
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Aug 29 Premier League Everton brushed aside Leyton Orient 5-0 in their League Cup second-round tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
David Moyes's in-form team led 4-0 at halftime courtesy of a Kevin Mirallas double and were never threatened by the League One side.
Mirallas opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Leon Osman scored in between the Belgian's second just before the half-hour mark.
Mirallas was involved in Victor Anichebe's 35th-minute goal which sent the Blues into the break with an unassailable lead.
Everton grabbed their fifth midway through the second half when Magaye Gueye netted from the edge of the area. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
PARIS, June 6 For good reason Austria's Dominic Thiem knows he will have to find a new weapon when he takes on defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.