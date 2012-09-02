LONDON, Sept 2 Arsenal kick-started their Premier League season at the expense of Liverpool with new signings Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla both opening their accounts in a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield.

Two 0-0 draws following the sale of Robin van Persie to Manchester United had raised questions over Arsenal's firepower but Podolski answered them with an emphatic finish before halftime to put the visitors in charge.

Spaniard Cazorla sealed the points after 67 minutes to leave Liverpool's new manager Brendan Rodgers reflecting on just one point from his first three league matches in charge.

Arsenal, who are yet to concede a goal this season, moved up to seventh in the fledgling Premier League table with five points while Liverpool languish fourth from bottom.

Later on Manchester United face an away trip to Southampton while Newcastle United are at home to Aston Villa. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)