LONDON, Sept 22 Everton won 3-0 at Swansea City in the sunshine on Saturday with goals from Victor Anichebe, Kevin Mirallas and Maroaune Fellaini lifting them up to second in the Premier League table.

The visitors moved on to 10 points from five games to pull level with leaders Chelsea - at least until Saturday's five other games are completed later.

Swansea, attempting to find a way back after conceding twice before halftime, endured a miserable 90 minutes and were reduced to 10 men when halftime substitute Nathan Dyer was sent off just 12 minutes after coming on.

He picked up two yellow cards in three minutes, the first for dissent and the second for a wayward lunge on Leighton Baines at the Liberty Stadium.

Everton dominated from the start and deservedly went ahead after 21 minutes when Anichebe swept in from close range after being set up by a header from Fellaini.

Although television replays showed the ball hit Fellaini's arm, none of the Swansea players appealed for a handball.

Mirallas, who like Fellaini is part of an exciting new Belgium squad and joined Everton from Olympiakos last month, added the second after 43 minutes when he headed home after his first shot had been touched on to the bar by Swansea keeper Michel Vorm.

Fellaini, who caused Swansea problems throughout, wrapped up the points when he headed home a Baines free kick after 82 minutes, with the ball taking a deflection off Swansea defender Ashley Williams.

Early season pace-setters Chelsea were facing Stoke City at Stamford Bridge later while bottom-placed Southampton were looking for their first points of the season against Aston Villa at St Mary's.

Liverpool host Manchester United in Sunday's big clash. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)