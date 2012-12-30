LONDON Dec 30 Frank Lampard underlined his value to Chelsea with a well-taken double that secured a 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday to move the Londoners back up to third place in the Premier League.

The subject of intense speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge, midfielder Lampard reminded Chelsea's power-brokers of his class as he scored either side of halftime to cancel out Steven Pienaar's thunderbolt strike after just 63 seconds.

Chelsea's fourth successive league win under interim manager Rafael Benitez lifted them to within four points of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Bottom side Queens Park Rangers host 10th-placed Liverpool in the lat kickoff (1600 GMT). (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Justin Palmer)