LONDON Jan 2 Shaun Wright-Phillips helped Queens Park Rangers to only their second league victory of the season when his second-half strike stunned his former club Chelsea 1-0 as Liverpool defeated Sunderland 3-0 on Wednesday.

Wright-Phillips smashed home a low strike after 78 minutes to deny Chelsea third spot and help the west Londoners draw level with Reading at the bottom of the table on 13 points.

Chelsea, with a game in hand on leaders Manchester United and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, have 38 points from 20 matches and trail the table-toppers by 14 points and Spurs by one.

A Luis Suarez double for Liverpool helped the Uruguayan move one goal behind Premier League top scorer Robin van Persie in the scoring charts.

Young talent Raheem Sterling's second top-flight goal also helped lift Liverpool to eighth on 31 points from 21 games.

Newcastle United, in 15th, were hosting sixth-placed Everton in the day's final game (2000 GMT). (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)