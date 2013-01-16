LONDON Jan 16 Southampton fought back superbly to salvage a 2-2 draw with Chelsea who looked in control of their Premier League game after leading 2-0 at halftime on Wednesday.

Goals by Demba Ba and Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead but substitute Rickie Lambert and Jason Puncheon struck in the second half to stun the European champions at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea stayed third in the standings, six points behind second-placed Manchester City and 13 adrift of leaders Manchester United but used up their game in hand.

Southampton remained 15th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.

