LONDON Aug 27 Young midfielders Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend were named on Tuesday in the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine.

Everton's Barkley, 19, and Tottenham Hotspur's Townsend, 22, received their first senior call-ups and Southampton forward Rickie Lambert was given another chance after scoring on his debut against Scotland two weeks ago.

"In choosing these players, we're giving ourselves a chance to look at players who have got a very bright future and who are capable at the moment of making an impact, making a difference to a game as we see them do each week at the very top level of Premier League football," Hodgson told a news conference at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who missed that match due to injury, was recalled to the squad and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster replaced the injured Ben Foster.

"It's a great pity because he's been in extremely good form at the start of this season and he's our number two goalkeeper," Hodgson said of Foster.

"We just have to hope the injury isn't as bad or takes as long to heal as projected."

England face Moldova at Wembley on Sept. 6 before travelling to Kiev to play Ukraine on Sept. 10.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Celtic), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City).

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Rickie Lambert (Southampton), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United), Ashley Young (Manchester United). (Reporting by Tom bartlett, editing by Ed Osmond)