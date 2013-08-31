LONDON Aug 31 Alvaro Negredo came off the bench to score for the second successive game as Manchester City edged to a 2-0 win at home to promoted Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

With memories of last weekend's 3-2 defeat to another promoted outfit Cardiff City still fresh, City again looked edgy in defence and lacking inspiration in attack before Negredo found the net.

The Spaniard was brought on at halftime and 20 minutes later brought relief to the home fans inside the Etihad Stadium when he clinically headed home a Pablo Zabaleta cross from the right.

Yaya Toure added an undeserved gloss to the scoreline with a fantastic curling freekick from 20 metres in the 90th minute to give City six points from their opening three games, three more than Saturday's opponents. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)