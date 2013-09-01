LONDON, Sept 1 Daniel Sturridge's third goal in as many matches gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United in a feisty Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday.

On a day when Liverpool celebrated 100 years since the birth of legendary former manager Bill Shankly, Sturridge lifted the crowd further when he flicked in Daniel Agger's header from close range in the fourth minute.

Champions United, without striker Wayne Rooney after a training-ground incident left him with a bad cut on his forehead, rarely threatened to equalise despite dominating possession in the second half.

The defeat consigned United manager David Moyes to another loss at Anfield, having failed to win in 12 attempts at Liverpool's home when he was in charge at Everton.

The result left Liverpool as the only team to win all three of their opening games, a feat that can be matched by Tottenham Hotspur when they travel to Arsenal for the north London derby later on Sunday.

