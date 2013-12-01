LONDON Dec 1 Manchester United stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches as Wayne Rooney equalised twice in a lively 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham, looking to shake off last weekend's 6-0 mauling at Manchester City, took the lead through Kyle Walker's fierce free kick but the defender then gifted Rooney an equaliser.

A spectacular strike by Sandro restored Tottenham's lead after the interval before a rash moment by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris handed the visitors the chance to level from the penalty spot.

Champions United remained eighth on 22 points, nine behind leaders Arsenal, with Tottenham a further point back.

Later on Sunday second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Chelsea can cut Arsenal's seven-point lead at the top.

Liverpool visit Hull City while Chelsea host Southampton.

Manchester City can also muscle into the top four with a win at home to Swansea City. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)