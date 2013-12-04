LONDON Dec 4 Liverpool's Luis Suarez led a one-man demolition of Norwich City with four goals in a 5-1 win and Arsenal's forgotten man Nicklas Bendtner netted for the Premier League leaders as they beat Hull City 2-0 on Wednesday.

There was no happy reunion for Manchester United manager David Moyes against former club Everton as the Merseysiders won 1-0 at Old Trafford and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet was also left disappointed against his former club Chelsea.

Eden Hazard scored twice for Jose Mourinho's second-placed side as they edged a seven-goal tussle with Sunderland 4-3 and Aston Villa ended Southampton's unbeaten home record with a 3-2 win.

Swansea City comfortably beat Newcastle United 3-0 and Stoke City and Cardiff played out a goalless stalemate.

Arsenal stayed four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table, with Liverpool three points further adrift.

Manchester City's game with West Bromwich Albion and Fulham's home clash against Tottenham Hotspur were late kickoffs.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)