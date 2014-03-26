LONDON, March 26 Superb strikes from Steven Gerrard and Daniel Sturridge fanned the flames of belief around Anfield as Liverpool beat Sunderland 2-1 on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a first league title in 24 years.

A seventh successive Premier League victory was secured despite a nervy finish, moving the Merseyside club back ahead of Manchester City and a point behind leaders Chelsea with both their main title rivals still to visit Anfield.

After struggling to get into their stride against a stubborn Sunderland rearguard, a powerful Gerrard free kick and a curled effort from Sturridge handed Liverpool a two-goal advantage before Ki sung-Yueng pulled one back 14 minutes from time.

Defeat left struggling Sunderland three points adrift of safety in 18th place in the relegation battle as West Ham United moved further clear of danger with a 2-1 home win over 10-man Hull City. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)