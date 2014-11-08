LONDON Nov 8 Chelsea came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season and stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

Goals from Gary Cahill after 14 minutes -- awarded after the Goal Decision System proved the ball had crossed the line -- and Diego Costa's 10th of the season after 67 minutes gave Chelsea the points after Emre Can scored his first goal for Liverpool to put them ahead after nine minutes.

Can's shot was deflected off Cahill's shoulder past Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois, but five minutes later the Chelsea defender reacted quickly to score after John Terry's header was parried by Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.

Cahill's shot from the rebound was caught by Mignolet but the goal-line technology system ruled the ball had crossed the line.

Costa settled the points after Mignolet parried a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta only for the Spain striker to slam in the rebound with an unstoppable low shot with two Liverpool defenders on the line.

With five more matches to be played on Saturday afternoon including second-placed Southampton's home match with struggling Leicester City, Chelsea lead the table with 29 points from 11 matches. Liverpool stayed seventh on 14. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)