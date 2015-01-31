LONDON Jan 31 Hull City's Premier League relegation fears increased on Saturday when they lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle United who won for the first time since interim manager John Carver took over from Alan Pardew at the start of the year.

It was Hull's sixth home defeat of the season and they have now failed to score in their last four matches since beating Everton 2-0 on New Year's Day.

All three Newcastle goals came from left-foot shots from outside the penalty area, Remy Cabella making the breakthrough with his first goal for the club after 40 minutes.

Sammy Ameobi doubled the lead 10 minutes later with another long-range effort before substitute Yoan Gouffran made it 3-0 with 12 minutes to play, the ball taking a deflection off Ahmed Elmohamady.

Elmohamady was involved in the only controversial moment of the game, punching the ball into the net just before halftime and reeling away to celebrate his "goal" which did not stand.

Newcastle moved up to 10th in the table and Hull stayed 18th before the rest of Saturday's matches, including leaders Chelsea against second-placed Manchester City.

