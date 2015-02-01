LONDON Feb 1 Arsenal climbed above rivals Tottenham Hotspur into fifth in the Premier League after an emphatic 5-0 victory against goal-shy Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

France forward Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the eighth minute after he was sent clear by Mesut Ozil's delightful flick before the German added a second with a low finish.

Theo Walcott added a third after a razor-sharp counter attack, Santi Cazorla scored a fourth from the penalty spot after substitute Chuba Akpom was felled by Brad Guzan and Hector Bellerin completed the rout with a wonderfully-placed fifth.

Arsenal have 42 points from 23 games and trail fourth-placed Southampton, who host Swansea City in Sunday's late game, on goal difference and third-placed Manchester United by a point.

Villa, 16th and without a win since Dec. 7, have not scored a Premier League goal since Dec. 20 are three points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)