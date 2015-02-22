LONDON Feb 22 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback and rescue a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors had taken a deserved 2-0 lead with a goal in each half from Cheikhou Kouyate and Diafra Sakho, while two superb saves from Hugo Lloris prevented them from further increasing their advantage.

A scrappy 80th-minute effort from Danny Rose, however, heralded a late cavalry charge from the hosts and when Alex Song made faint contact with Kane in the area he tumbled to the ground, prompting referee Jonathan Moss to point to the spot.

Kane's tame first effort was parried by West Ham keeper Adrian but he gobbled up the rebound from close range.

West Ham have now won just one of their last nine matches and are eighth on 39 points, while Tottenham are sixth on 44, three adrift of Manchester United in fourth.

