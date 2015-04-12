UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sunderland dent Hull's survival hopes with 2-0 win
* Jones and Defoe gave relegated Sunderland a 2-0 win at Hull City
LONDON, April 12 Cesc Fabregas scored an 88th minute winner as Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with an unconvincing 1-0 win against a spirited Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday.
Spain international Fabregas, criticised for his drop in form since Christmas, burst into the box before cooly dispatching Eden Hazard's lay-off to seal an undeserved victory in the west London derby.
QPR, embroiled in relegation battle, were the more dangerous team throughout and created a number of chances but were thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Thibault Courtois.
Chelsea dominated possession but, in the absence of injured forwards Diego Costa and Loic Remy, failed to register a shot on target before Fabregas's intervention.
Chelsea have 73 points from 31 games but have a game in hand of second-placed Arsenal, whom they play on April 26.
QPR remain 18th, two points behind Hull City -- the side immediately above the relegation zone.
Third-placed Manchester United host rivals Man City, in fourth, in the day's late match. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)
