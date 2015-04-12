(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON, April 12 Cesc Fabregas scored an 88th minute winner as Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with an unconvincing 1-0 win against a spirited Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Spain international Fabregas, criticised for his drop in form since Christmas, burst into the box before cooly dispatching Eden Hazard's lay-off to seal an undeserved victory in the west London derby.

QPR, embroiled in a relegation battle, were the more dangerous team throughout and created a number of chances but were thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Thibault Courtois.

Chelsea dominated possession but, in the absence of injured forwards Diego Costa and Loic Remy, failed to register a shot on target before Fabregas's late intervention.

Jose Mourinho's side, bidding for a first Premier League title since 2010, have 73 points from 31 games but have a game in hand of second-placed Arsenal, whom they play on April 26.

QPR remain 18th, two points behind Hull City -- the side immediately above the relegation zone.

Third-placed Manchester United host rivals Man City, in fourth, in the day's late match.

"I think it was a vital (result)," Fabregas told Sky Sports.

"We are playing for the most important trophy of the season and we've been up there since the first day so we want to continue like this.

"We know that some teams are putting pressure from the back but we want to be solid and we want to win important games and that showed the character of this team.

"It was a fantastic time to score."

With in-form Arsenal having registered an eighth successive Premier League victory on Saturday Chelsea arrived at Loftus Road looking to restore their sizeable advantage.

The game was only seven minutes old when Brazil winger Willian came within inches of handing Chelsea a fortuitous lead but his cross from the touchline clipped the post.

Thereafter Chelsea were second best.

Boosted in their survival bid by four points from their last two matches QPR were combative, relentless and prevented Chelsea establishing any rhythm.

In a competitive, full-blooded first half QPR talisman Charlie Austin could have added to his 17 Premier League goals but his fizzing drive was beaten away by Courtois.

Immediately after the break QPR had three further chances but Matt Phillips' teasing cross evaded Bobby Zamora before Courtois denied both Clint Hill and Phillips with a brilliant reaction stop.

QPR nullified Chelsea's attacking threats and looked the most likely to score but were left heartbroken by Fabregas' late goal.

Footage during Chelsea's goal celebrations appeared to show a number of objects thrown from the crowd. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)