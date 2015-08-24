LONDON Aug 24 Liverpool's 100 percent start to the season ended with a hard-fought goalless draw against top-four rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Arsenal were indebted to goalkeeper Petr Cech -- at fault for West Ham United's goals in a 2-0 opening-weekend defeat -- in the first half after he produced a string of stunning saves to keep an impressive Liverpool at bay.

Arsenal improved and enjoyed the better of proceedings in the second half but were unable to breech a stingy Liverpool defence which has yet to concede in three matches this season.

Liverpool sit third with seven points -- two behind early pace-setters Manchester City -- while Arsenal, touted as serious title contenders before the season, have had an indifferent start and sit ninth with four points.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward)