LONDON, Sept 13 Ryan Mason scored a late winner and was then carried off on a stretcher as Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their first Premier League victory of the season at Sunderland on Sunday.

Mason's 82nd-minute dinked goal, with Erik Lamela slipping the ball through to him, broke the deadlock and provided a rare burst of brilliance in an otherwise uninspired encounter at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder then collided with Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon and was substituted.

The 1-0 win lifted Spurs to 12th in the table and dropped champions Chelsea, beaten 3-1 at Everton on Saturday, down to 17th and in danger of falling into the bottom three when Newcastle United play at West Ham United on Monday.

Sunderland, still searching for their first win after five games, drop to the bottom, behind Stoke City on goal difference.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)