LONDON, Sept 13 Leicester City staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and go second in the Premier League table on Sunday, scoring three times in 17 minutes.

Villa seemed in control when Carles Gil's curling shot after a lightning counter-attack put them 2-0 ahead just past the hour after youngster Jack Grealish's first goal for his club had given them the halftime advantage.

But Claudio Ranieri's vibrant Leicester side halved the deficit in the 72nd minute through Ritchie De Laet and, roared on by a raucous home support, equalised through Jamie Vardy before substitute Nathan Dyer's brave headed winner.

Leicester have 11 points from five games, four less than Manchester City who still have a 100 percent record.

Tottenham Hotspur claimed their first win of the season thanks to Ryan Mason's late winner in a 1-0 win at Sunderland although he was then carried off on a stretcher.

The win lifted Spurs to 12th in the table and dropped champions Chelsea, beaten 3-1 at Everton on Saturday, down to 17th and in danger of falling into the bottom three when Newcastle United play at West Ham United on Monday.