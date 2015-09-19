LONDON, Sept 19 Champions Chelsea pulled out of their nosedive down the Premier League table when they won a bad-tempered London derby 2-0 against Arsenal, who finished with nine men at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A first league goal from 20-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma and a second in stoppage time from Eden Hazard gave Chelsea only their second league win of the season, while London rivals Arsenal had Gabriel and Santi Cazorla sent off.

The win lifted Chelsea up from 17th place towards the middle of the table, while Arsenal stayed fourth, at least until West Ham United play at Manchester City in the day's late kickoff.

City, who started the day on 15 points, four points clear of Leicester City, have the chance to open up a bigger lead after Leicester drew 2-2 at Stoke City.

But the point was a very welcome one for the Foxes who came back from 2-0 down for the second week running to avoid defeat.

Last week they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and after trailing 2-0 to Stoke, a penalty from Ryad Mahrez and an equaliser from Jamie Vardy maintained Leicester's unbeaten start.

Newcastle United are still winless and 19th after losing 2-1 at home to Watford while Bournemouth beat bottom-of-the-table Sunderland 2-0 leaving the two big clubs from the north-east in the bottom two places. Swansea City drew 0-0 with Everton at the Liberty Stadium.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)