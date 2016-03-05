LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal in a pulsating derby on Saturday which left both north London sides frustrated in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Leicester City.

Manchester City revived their fading title hopes with a 4-0 rout of bottom club Aston Villa and the pressure mounted on Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren after a 3-1 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Arsenal, who had Francis Coquelin sent off early in the second half, will be happier with the point against Spurs after Alexis Sanchez grabbed a late equaliser to end a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Toby Alderweireld low close-range drive and Harry Kane's brilliant curling strike had put Spurs ahead after Aaron Ramsey's clever finish gave Arsenal the lead.

Leicester can extend their lead over Spurs to five points if they beat Watford in the late game.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and missed a penalty as Manchester City overwhelmed Villa, eight points adrift at the foot of the table, with four second-half goals at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City at Stamford Bridge, Mame Biram Diouf heading in a late equaliser for the visitors after Bertrand Traore had put the London side ahead.

Newcastle remained second-bottom of the table, a point from the safety zone, after the defeat by Bournemouth and McClaren was roundly booed by the St James' Park crowd.

Steven Taylor's first-half own goal put Bournemouth ahead and Josh King doubled the lead in the 70th minute. Ayoze Perez pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes later before Charlie Daniels ended Newcastle's hopes of a fightback.

West Ham United scored three goals in the closing minutes to secure a dramatic 3-2 win over 10-man Everton, who had Kevin Mirallas sent off after 34 minutes, at Goodison Park.

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk struck in stoppage-time to earn his side a 1-1 draw with fourth-bottom Sunderland and Swansea City won 1-0 against fellow strugglers Norwich City, who stay in the relegation places. (Editing by Ken Ferris)