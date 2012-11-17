LONDON Nov 17 West Bromwich Albion proved they are a legitimate Premier League force by beating European champions Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday as Manchester City crushed Aston Villa 5-0 to go top of the table for the first time this season.

Peter Odemwingie scored West Brom's winner after 50 minutes at the Hawthorns, sending the home side into fourth place and ruining the return of former Baggies manager Roberto Di Matteo.

It left third-placed Chelsea off the pace after two goals apiece from Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez gave defending Premier League champions City a comfortable day at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United can reclaim the lead when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road later on Saturday (1730GMT).

Southampton increased the pressure on QPR manager Mark Hughes by winning the basement battle 3-1 at Loftus Road, and Reading, also in the bottom three, surprised Everton with a 2-1 win at the Madejski Stadium, their first league win of the season.

Liverpool beat Wigan Athletic 3-0 at Anfield, with two goals from Luis Suarez, and Swansea City enjoyed a 2-1 victory at a struggling Newcastle United.

Arsenal had kickstarted their season in the early Saturday kickoff by beating north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 after Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor had been sent off shortly after giving his side the lead.

