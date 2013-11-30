LONDON Nov 30 Aaron Ramsey indulged his new goalscoring habit on his return to his boyhood club as Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Welshman Ramsey, who spent eight years with the Bluebirds until his five million-pound move to north London in 2008, notched his 12th and 13th strikes of the season and was applauded by the Cardiff fans in Arsenal's 10th win of the league campaign.

Spanish teenager Gerard Deulofeu scored one and inspired Everton to a 4-0 triumph over Stoke City that took them into the top four.

Fulham manager Martin Jol was facing increased pressure after his relegation-threatened side went down 3-0 at fellow strugglers West Ham United, while Sunderland, second from bottom, drew 0-0 at Aston Villa.

Tony Pulis's first game in charge of basement club Crystal Palace ended in a 1-0 defeat at Norwich City.

Arsenal have 31 points from 13 games, ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton, all on 24.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play on Sunday, when Manchester United also visit Tottenham Hotspur. (Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Justin Palmer)