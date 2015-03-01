LONDON, March 1 Two superb curling efforts from Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho in either half handed Liverpool a 2-1 home win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, moving Brendan Rodgers' side up into fifth.

Henderson, who passed a late fitness test to feature in the match, bent in an excellent effort from 20 metres into the top corner to give the hosts the lead after 11 minutes.

City, who have not won at Anfield for 12 years, equalised through Edin Dzeko 14 minutes later but a moment of brilliance from Brazilian Coutinho with 15 minutes to play was enough to secure the win for Liverpool and extended their unbeaten run in the league to 11 games.

It was a further dent to the visitor's title aspirations with Manuel Pellegrini's second-placed side missing the chance to close the five-point gap on leaders Chelsea, who play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final later on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Arsenal host Everton later on Sunday.

