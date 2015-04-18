LONDON, April 18 Leicester City claimed a third successive Premier League victory and boosted their relegation great escape act after a 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Leonardo Ulloa's first-half strike set Nigel Pearson's hosts on their way before Andy King added a second late on to move Leicester up to 18th, level on 28 points from 32 matches with Hull City, who are outside the drop zone only on goal difference.

Struggling 10-man Burnley had no such luck in their bid for Premier League survival as they sunk to the bottom of the pile after a 1-0 defeat at 12th-placed Everton.

Tony Pulis's return to Crystal Palace as West Bromwich Albion manager ended on a sweet note as his side won 2-0 and ended a run of three straight defeats.

Stoke City claimed their first victory in five matches and moved up to ninth after coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Britannia Stadium.

Later on Saturday, leaders Chelsea will attempt to open up a 10-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat third-placed Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows)