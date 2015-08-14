BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 14 Adnan Januzaj reminded Manchester United fans of his class as his 29th-minute goal earned a 1-0 win at Aston Villa and propelled them, after two humdrum triumphs, to the top of the table on Friday.

The precocious 20-year-old Belgian had been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford but manager Louis van Gaal, who has said he is not for sale, was rewarded after giving the youngster a place in the Premier League side's starting lineup.

Januzaj, who came in for Ashley Young in the only change to the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur last week, ensured that a second 1-0 victory for United, despite another fairly ordinary performance, gave the 20-times champions a maximum six points.

United were offered the chance of a head start over their title rivals with a rare Friday evening kickoff after West Midlands Police requested the change because an English Defence League march is planned in nearby Walsall on Saturday.

