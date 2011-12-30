Dec 30 Steven Gerrard ended a troubled year in fine style on Friday by leading Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United that sent the Anfield club into fifth place in the Premier League.

The England midfielder, who missed much of 2011 with a groin injury and an ankle infection, scored the third goal 12 minutes from time after coming on as a 59th-minute substitute.

Striker Craig Bellamy also scored twice against his former club after Newcastle had taken the lead midway through the first half through France midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

Newcastle, who have now lost seven times in succession at Anfield, are seventh in the table. Liverpool (34 points from 19 games) moved above Arsenal into the Europa League qualification spot before Saturday's full programme of fixtures. (Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)