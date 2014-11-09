LONDON Nov 9 Newcastle United recorded their fourth successive Premier League win with a 2-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur's home misery continued in a 2-1 loss to Stoke City on Sunday.

Sunderland and Everton exchanged second-half goals in a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

After a dismal start to the season, goals from Ayoze Perez and Fabricio Coloccini ensured Newcastle's recent resurgence under their previously beleaguered manager Alan Pardew continued at the Hawthorns.

Perez scored his third goal in three games with a sublime backheel from a Daryl Janmaat cross to put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Netherlands right back Janmaat then crossed for defender Coloccini to double Newcastle's lead after 62 minutes with a close-range header.

Newcastle are now seventh in the table on 16 points from 11 games, a remarkable turnaround for a team who did not record a win until last month.

Tottenham's fourth home defeat in six league games once again followed a Europa League match on Thursday.

Having won at Asteras Tripolis three days ago, the rigours of juggling continental and domestic competition again proved too much for the north London side against a Stoke side who had previously one just once on the road this season.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic scored his first Premier League goal with a brilliant solo effort to give Stoke the lead at White Hart Lane after six minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Mauricio Pochettino's side when Jonathan Walters tapped in Mame Diouf's pass 12 minutes before the interval.

Spurs desperately tried to mount a comeback in the second half and Nacer Chadli's powerful drive made it 2-1 with 13 minutes left but it was too little too late for the hosts.

The defeat piled more pressure on Pochettino with Spurs 12th in the table on 14 points from 11 games. Stoke climbed to ninth with 15 points.

A Leighton Baines penalty 13 minutes from time earned Everton a draw at Sunderland after Seb Larsson had give the hosts the lead.

