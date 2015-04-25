LONDON, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur fought back to draw 2-2 with Southampton and climb to fifth in the Premier League as the close battle for Europa League qualification intensified on Saturday.

Graziano Pelle put Southampton ahead after 29 minutes but Erik Lamela grabbed an equaliser for Spurs just before halftime.

Pelle's thumping 65th-minute header restored Southampton's advantage but the Saints failed to hold on to their lead and Nacer Chadli levelled again five minutes later.

Spurs are fifth with 58 points from 34 matches, one ahead of Southampton. Seventh-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, could climb above both sides if they beat West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday.

Struggling Leicester City seek a fourth successive Premier League victory at bottom club Burnley, relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers host West Ham United and fourth-placed Manchester City play FA Cup finalists Aston Villa.

