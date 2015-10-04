LONDON Oct 4 Arsenal thrashed Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday after a pulsating first-half display to climb above them into second place in the Premier League on goal difference.

They stunned Louis van Gaal's side, who had been top before the weekend, by scoring three times in the first 20 minutes through Alexis Sanchez (two) and Mesut Ozil.

United dropped to third, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have 18 from eight games.

Earlier, Everton drew 1-1 at home to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby to remain one point ahead of their neighbours. Romelu Lukaku equalised for the hosts after Danny Ings had headed Liverpool in front.

In Sunday's other match, Tottenham Hostpur's Christian Eriksen scored with two stunning free-kicks to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

Andre Ayew and an own goal by Harry Kane had twice put the Welsh side in front.

Spurs stayed eighth, level on 13 points with Everton and still three ahead of Swansea. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)