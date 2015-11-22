LONDON Nov 22 A double from Harry Kane, who scored in his fifth consecutive club match, inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a 4-1 win over London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

England striker Kane continued his searing form, finding the target in his fourth straight league game after 23 minutes to set Spurs on their way to a 12th consecutive league match without defeat, matching the club's record Premier League run.

After Kane's blistering left-foot strike on the turn, Toby Alderweireld headed home a second 10 minutes later and then Kane struck again straight after the break.

Kyle Walker bent home an elegant fourth in the 83rd minute before a late consolation from West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

Tottenham, unbeaten in the league since a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on the opening day, moved to within four points of surprise leaders Leicester City.

They also jumped three points clear of West Ham, whose best start to a Premier League season was rudely arrested, and lie fifth on 24 points, two behind north London rivals Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City and three off Manchester United. (Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)