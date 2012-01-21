* Chelsea held to 0-0 draw at Norwich

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Jan 21 Chelsea were held and Newcastle United and Liverpool humbled on a day of surprises in the Premier League on Saturday when the lesser lights enjoyed some unexpected success against the more established teams.

Chelsea drew 0-0 at Norwich City, Newcastle crashed 5-2 at Fulham and Liverpool, who had beaten Bolton Wanderers in their last 10 league meetings over the past five years, lost 3-1 at the Reebok Stadium as the home side climbed out of the bottom three for the first time since mid-September.

There was also a notable win for Queens Park Rangers, who moved out of the relegation zone after beating bottom side Wigan Athletic 3-1 to record their first league win in 10 games and their first three points under new coach Mark Hughes.

With four of the top five not playing until Sunday - when leaders Manchester City host third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed Manchester United visit fifth-placed Arsenal - Chelsea had a chance to close the gap but missed out at Norwich.

The west London side remain fourth, five points behind Harry Redknapp's high-flying Tottenham team.

DISAPPOINTING DAY

Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas said his side did not do well enough at Norwich despite dominating much of the game as they were thwarted by a fine goalkeeping display by John Ruddy.

Chelsea's Spain striker Fernando Torres, their 50 million pounds signing from Liverpool a year ago, failed to find the net for the 17th successive match for club and country.

Chelsea also lost England midfielder Frank Lampard with a suspected torn calf muscle in the first half.

Villas-Boas, who delayed giving a debut to England defender Gary Cahill, the club's new signing from Bolton, said Chelsea should have done better and a point was not enough.

"It was a frustrating day because we were dominant, particularly in the second half, but we just couldn't find the net," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought John Ruddy was magnificent for them and for the coordination of his defence, but for our progress in the league a point is not enough."

Regarding another goalless Torres appearance, he added: "He had good chances and to have good chances you have to position yourself well, and with a bit more luck he will find the back of the net.

FULHAM FAVOUR

In some respects Chelsea's west London neighbours Fulham did them a favour by crushing Newcastle who stayed in sixth place on 36 points, five behind Chelsea.

Danny Guthrie put Newcastle ahead just before halftime with a superb strike, before Fulham netted four quick goals with Clint Dempsey scoring twice before adding a third later on for his second hat-trick in three games.

Danny Murphy and Bobby Zamora also converted penalties for Fulham who climbed to 12th.

Dempsey told the BBC: "We never found our rhythm in the first half but we began to get into their penalty area in the second half.

"Danny Murphy scored the first goal and then we kept going and going. Luckily the ball kept going in. We never took our foot off the gas and we took our chances."

LIVERPOOL DEFEAT

Liverpool also had a day to forget at Bolton, who scored three goals against them in a league match for the first time since 1950 and won at home in the league for only the second time in 11 games this season.

Bolton, in the bottom three for four months, ended the day in 17th place after goals from Mark Davies, Nigel Reo Coker and a rare second half strike from Gretar Steinsson.

Craig Bellamy had pulled one back for Liverpool when they were 2-0 down following a nod-on from his much criticised goal-shy partner Andy Carroll.

The loss left Liverpool adrift in seventh place, six points behind a Champions League spot.

"We are out of the bottom three and we have to move on from that. I thought we deserved it today," Bolton manager Owen Coyle told ESPN.

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish said of his players: "If they think they can just turn up and get a result, not be as competitive and not match the opposition for effort and commitment then they've got a lesson today."

It was a good day for Ireland skipper Robbie Keane, on loan at Aston Villa from Los Angeles Galaxy, who scored twice on his full debut to help earn a 3-2 win at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers where he started his career 15 years ago.

Tim Cahill scored for Everton for the first time in 34 matches after a blatant handball by team mate Marouane Fellaini was missed by the referee as Everton drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers, who equalised through David Goodwillie.

That briefly lifted Blackburn out of the bottom three but they ended the day back in it with just Wolves and Wigan beneath them.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion won 2-1 at Stoke City with a stoppage time winner from a free kick by Graham Dorrans after Jon Walters missed a penalty for the home side, and Sunderland continued their revival under new boss Martin O'Neill with a 2-0 win over Swansea City.

The Premier League action switches to the top of the table on Sunday when Manchester City face Spurs at 1330 GMT and Arsenal host Manchester United at 1600 GMT.

(Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)