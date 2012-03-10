(Adds quotes)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, March 10 Bolton Wanderers claimed a vital 2-1 victory over Queen's Park Rangers to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday in a basement scrap that again raised calls for goalline technology.

Ivan Klasnic struck a late winner for Bolton after QPR's French striker Djibril Cisse had cancelled out Darren Pratley's opener for the home side but the visitors were denied a clear goal for Clint Hill after 20 minutes with the score at 0-0.

Hill's firm header from a corner was clawed out by Bolton keeper Adam Bogdan but, although the ball had clearly crossed the line, it was not awarded by referee Martin Atkinson.

Victory lifted Bolton to 16th place with 23 points, one ahead of QPR who will end the day in the bottom three as the two teams below them on goal difference, Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers, were playing each other later.

"I'm really disappointed in the performance of the officials. The referee was let down by his assistants. Clearly the ball was over the line. The linesman is there to see that -- that is what his job is. The linesman didn't see it," QPR manager Mark Hughes told the BBC.

Even Cisse's equaliser after 48 minutes was suspect, the France striker appearing offside before receiving the ball.

However, QPR were denied a vital point when Klasnic won it for the home side after 86 minutes, showing a cool head to steer a shot past Paddy Kenny after being played in by Ryo Miyaichi's astute pass.

Later on Saturday Roberto Di Matteo takes charge of his first Chelsea league match since being put in caretaker charge of the club after the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.

Chelsea host Stoke City looking for a win to put pressure on fourth-placed Arsenal who are three points ahead and face Newcastle United on Monday.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur are away at Everton later on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats ended their slim title hopes.

Leaders Manchester City are away at Swansea City on Sunday hen second-placed Manchester United host West Bromwich Albion.

