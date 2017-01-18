Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Defender Tiago Ilori has joined Reading from Liverpool on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Portugal youth international joined Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 and made three senior appearances for the Premier League club.
"Tiago is the type of defender a lot of people like - his technical skill, passing ability, pace, quality and physique. We always want players with those attributes within our squad," Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.