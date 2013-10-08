LONDON Oct 8 Blackpool manager and former England midfielder Paul Ince has been handed a five-match stadium ban for his behaviour towards match officials.

Ince was charged after his side's game against Bournemouth last month when the FA said he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official; his behaviour towards a match official constituted violent conduct; and that he used threatening words and/or behaviour towards a match official.

Ince, 45, was also fined 4,000 pounds ($6,400) on Tuesday.

Blackpool sit sixth in the Championship (second tier), six points behind front-runners Burnley and QPR. ($1 = 0.6219 British pounds) (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)