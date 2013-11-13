LONDON England captain Steven Gerrard and defender Kyle Walker will miss the international friendly against Chile at Wembley, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Liverpool midfielder Gerrard, who has 107 caps, aggravated a hip injury during his club's Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur's Walker was also missing from England's training session on Wednesday.

Instead, Gerrard, Walker and striker Daniel Sturridge were doing a recovery session in the gym, the FA tweeted.

Manchester United players Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck pulled out of the squad injured on Tuesday.

England play Chile on Friday and then host Germany four days later.

