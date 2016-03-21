Football Soccer - Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 20/3/16Manchester City's Joe Hart is stretchered off after sustaining an injuryAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Goalkeeper Joe Hart and winger Raheem Sterling look set to miss England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands after picking up injuries in Manchester City's Premier League defeat to rivals United on Sunday.

Sterling left the field with a groin injury while Hart was taken off due to a calf problem as City lost 1-0 at home.

England play Germany in Berlin on Saturday and will face the Netherlands at Wembley on March 29.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said both players might be out of action for three to four weeks.

"Both of them have muscle injuries," said Pellegrini. "Raheem (Sterling) is his groin while Joe is his calf - and I don't think muscle injuries are one week. Normally this is three or four weeks."

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)