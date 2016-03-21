Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Joe Hart and winger Raheem Sterling look set to miss England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands after picking up injuries in Manchester City's Premier League defeat to rivals United on Sunday.
Sterling left the field with a groin injury while Hart was taken off due to a calf problem as City lost 1-0 at home.
England play Germany in Berlin on Saturday and will face the Netherlands at Wembley on March 29.
City manager Manuel Pellegrini said both players might be out of action for three to four weeks.
"Both of them have muscle injuries," said Pellegrini. "Raheem (Sterling) is his groin while Joe is his calf - and I don't think muscle injuries are one week. Normally this is three or four weeks."
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.