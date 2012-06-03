LONDON, June 3 England are hopeful defenders Gary Cahill and John Terry will be fit for Euro 2012 despite both suffering injuries in their final warm-up match against Belgium, the FA's Trevor Brooking said on Sunday.

Central defender Cahill went off with a suspected broken jaw in Saturday's match at Wembley but Brooking, the director of football development, told BBC radio that the initial signs were promising.

"Gary was certainly the initial main concern last night, so he went for a scan. At the moment the feedback is that we are hoping it's not cracked," he said.

"I'm sure they will have a second look but at present we are hoping that's going to be OK."

Terry, Cahill's Chelsea team mate, had complained of a tight hamstring muscle in the 1-0 win that brought him a 73rd cap.

"John Terry had a hamstring issue which will be scanned this morning. The medical staff are hopeful that it's not bad enough for him not to be able to stay in the squad," said former England midfielder Brooking.

"At the moment we are still hoping that the 23 (squad members) might stay intact."

England play France in their opening Group D Euro 2012 match in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11.

Manager Roy Hodgson has already lost experienced key midfielders Frank Lampard, winner of 90 caps, and Gareth Barry, 53 caps, as well as reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy from the original squad through injury. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)