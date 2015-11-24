Nov 24 The Football Association has issued new safety-first guidelines on how to identify whether a player has been concussed following an injury and how soon they should be allowed to return.

The guidelines state that a player suspected of being concussed should be immediately removed from play or training and must not return to play that day.

In cases where concussion is proved, an adult player can only return to play after 19 days at the earliest, while the earliest possible return for an under-19 player is 23 days.

"The paramount priority for The FA is player safety, and so the publication of these concussion guidelines is integral to achieving an unprecedented high level of care and safety for players at all levels," said Dr Ian Beasley, the FA's head of medical services.

The issue of concussion gained prominence in England after the death of former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle in 2002, at the age of 59.

Astle, known for his skill at heading, died from a brain condition most commonly associated with boxers, known as dementia pugilistica or boxer's disease, and after his death his family launched a campaign to draw attention to the concerns for football and sport in general.

The new guidelines were drawn up in consultation with a panel of experts to address fears over rising head injuries across all sports. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)